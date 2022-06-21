Giles County Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard received impressive results from her recent evaluation.
As detailed during the Giles County Board of Education meeting June 2, average evaluation scores from school system administrators included an overall average for communications of 4.6, leadership 4.9, overall personal characteristics a 4.8 and a total overall average of 4.6.
Teacher scoring resulted in an overall average of 4.0 and parents a 4.2.
Beard’s community evaluation received a 4.9 for integrity, 4.8 for commitment and 4.9 for dependability.
Across all surveys, Beard received a 4.2 average.
Beard’s evaluation included comments such as this one that was read to the board:
“She has the ability to stand her ground while maintaining a sense of passion and love for students, families, principals and faculty. Most people who love as deeply and passionately as she does are easily run over. Dr. Beard is the person who has a deep passion that is balanced between tough love and nurturing love. She has definitely found her calling.”
Areas of improvement included continuing to work with the board and administrators on ways to increase the pool of substitute teachers.
It was recommended that this type of in-depth evaluation should only be conducted every three years or once per contract.
The board approved the findings, data and everything presented for Beard’s evaluation.
Staff Recognition
Patrick Gilbert, a representative of First National Bank, gave out three gift cards for staff recognitions.
The Pre-K-fifth grade teacher of the month was Stephanie Morgan from Minor Hill School, the classified employee of the month was Lynn Jones from Richland School and the sixth-12th grade teacher of the month was Dr. Jonna Owens-Lee from Giles County High School.
“Thank you to the teachers for going above and beyond,” Giles County School Board President Knox Vanderpool said. “Glad you all were recognized.”
Beard said the recognition would start back in September for the month of August.
In other business during its meeting, the board:
• Approved sending a budget amendment for the 141 fund (general purpose) to the full commission. Changes included clean-up items such as overage for substitute teachers and overage in diesel.
• Approved a budget amendment for the 143 fund (cafeteria school).
• Approved federal budget amendment and revisions.
• Approved on first reading updating and adding policies for employment age discrimination.
• Approved on first reading adopting a similar model of Benton County’s opioid antagonist policy.
Beard said a policy would need to be in place if Naltrexone ever had to be administered for a suspected overdose.
• Heard Richland Elementary School Principal Velena Newton is retiring and Dr. Lynn Hosay would be replacing her.
Vanderpool thanked Newton for all her years of service.
