The Giles County Board of Education voted Nov. 3 to allow the local Health Department to administer flu vaccines within the schools for free, with parental consent.
The first year this was offered was 2019, with an 8 percent participation rate. The program was on hiatus during the pandemic, but the vaccines will be offered again this year, tentatively prior to the Thanksgiving break.
Giles County Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard reviewed the annual internal audit for the school system, which revealed several minor infractions that will be remedied, including concession stand ledgers written in pencil rather than ink, signed invoices and voided checks that were not retained, and a purchase of landscaping materials that was in excess of $5,000 that did not have board approval.
A budget amendment was proposed by Beard and passed by the board that transferred $21,012 within the special education budget to allow the district to fully compensate the recently hired IEP coordinator as well as hire a part-time educational consultant to assist with processing the “influx of referrals and out-of-state transfers” that are working their way through the IEP process. There are currently 29 students who are in the middle of the process for the first time, and 97 who will need the triannual review completed by May. Beard described the Federal laws that mandate a timeline to process these IEPs as the reason why the assistance is particularly urgent. The board approved the amendment.
The transportation budget also had an amendment approved that allows for drivers to be compensated with overtime pay instead of comp time because many are driving excess hours due to staffing shortages.
First National Bank awarded their teachers of the month, Sandy Young from Giles County High School, Jana Landers from Richland High School, and Jennifer Gaines from Southside Elementary School. In her comments, board member Mary McCloud chose to recognize as her monthly superstar Stephanie Tucker of Tennessee Valley Family Care. Tucker donated bags of first aid supplies to every Giles County sports team to allow coaches to have ready access to ice packs and bandages in the event of a player injury.
The board voted to approve the following items that were discussed at the previous work session, including the
• 2022 LEA Compliance Report
• Math Implementation Contract
• ESSER 2.0 and 3.0 Approval
The Director’s Contract Addendum was approved to reflect the 4 percent raise passed by the county this year. School Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool and board members Richie Brewer and Mary McCloud volunteered to be delegates at the next TSBA conference.
Updates to policy 5.101 Line and Staff Relations (Organizational Chart) was approved on first reading and changes to policy 4.210 Credit Recovery were approved on second reading.
The next work session will be Nov. 17 and the next board meeting is Dec. 1. Meetings are held at 5 p.m. in the Central Office board room.
