The Giles County Board of Education voted Nov. 3 to allow the local Health Department to administer flu vaccines within the schools for free, with parental consent. 

The first year this was offered was 2019, with an 8 percent participation rate. The program was on hiatus during the pandemic, but the vaccines will be offered again this year, tentatively prior to the Thanksgiving break.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.