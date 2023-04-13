Demonstrations 4th and 5th graders web.jpg

Demonstration presenters were (above left, from left) Hollis Neal-Sheep, Elina Williamson-Building a Bird Feeder and Mille Venable-Edge Method.  Annsley Watkins / Submitted

During the Creative Clovers 4-H Homeschool Club’s March meeting, the competition consisted of demonstrations for fourth and fifth grades and interactive exhibits for sixth-eighth grades.

Students who participated will continue on to the next level of competition.

Interactive Exhibits 6th, 7th and 8th graders web.jpg

Interactive Exhibit presenters were (above right) Avery Williamson-Hand Sanitizer, Holston Neal-Sheep, Annsley Watkins-Winter Sowing, Emma McMilan-Companion Animals and Athena Difiore-Chicken Egg Incubating.   Annsley Watkins / Submitted

