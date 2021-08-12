Kenzie Bishop of Pulaski, the daughter of Ginger Bishop, received the Excellence Scholarship from UT Martin.
William Lewis of Lynnville graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in theological studies with honors and sociology from Union University.
Named to Middle Tennessee State University’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List were: Meredith Paisley Baker, Alana Elizabeth Braden, Alexa R. Crabtree, Cambry Faith Faulkner, Desmond Kory Givens, Bradley Mitchell Nesbitt, Kennedy Christine Wilson, all of Pulaski; Jamiya D. Dienye, Jilaena Dienye, both of Prospect; and Jared J. Roberts of Lynnville.
Nenah White of Prospect graduated from Jacksonville State University in May with a degree in management.
BriAnn Buford of Ardmore was named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Jacksonville State University.
William Lewis of Lynnville was named to Union University President’s List for the spring 2021 semester.
UT Martin named the following students to its Spring Semester Chancellor’s Honor Roll: Erin E. Bledsoe, highest honors, Faith L. Gable, honors, both of Lynnville; Crocket D. Gibson, high honors, Ashlyn D. Kimbrough, highest honors, both of Prospect; Meghan E. Baker, high honors, Sarah G. Hawk, high honors, Emma L. Riggin, high honors, Josie T. Scherer, honors, Kiasia A. Turner, high honors, all of Pulaski; Hannah N. Fritts, high honors, and Madison G. Mitchell, high honors, both of Ardmore.
Giles County students who made the Martin Methodist College Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester are: Alison Dickey, Cathryn Garrett, Brianna Harvey, Taylor McNairy, Callyn Schmidt and Dillon Simmons.
Giles County students who made the Martin Methodist College President’s List for the spring 2021 semester are: Sarahevelyn Corlew, Bryce Hagan, William Hatfield, Alexander Lambert, Olivia Word, Caleb Briggs, Makenna Edde, Erin Freeman, Mary Lee, Scott McGowan, Ericka Sacharnoski and Hannah Swanner.
Listed on Austin Peay State University’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List were: Mikalynn Baker and Breanna Letson, both of Pulaski.
Named to the University of Tennessee Spring 2021 Dean’s List were: Jeremy K. Batey of Lynnville; Savannah L. Clay, Destiny L. Currin, Andrew W. Hoover, Rachel M. Ivy, Hannah C. McGill, Macy M. Morgan, all of Pulaski; and Breeann M. Johnson of Ethridge.
McKenzie Smith of Ardmore was named to the Wallace State Community College Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester.
The University of North Alabama granted a Band Performance Award to Robert Andrew Ingram of Pulaski.
Wyatt Gaines of Pulaski will attend New York Institute of Technology in fall 2021. Gaines plans to study in the Computer Science, B.S. — Big Data Management and Analytics Concentration program.
Kaylee Wilson of Ardmore and Alexandra Davis of Pulaski were both named to the University of Alabama’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
Columbia State Community College’s nursing faculty recently pinned nursing graduates: Tia Gentry, Brittiany Tate, Sarah Wallace, all of Pulaski; and Heather King of Goodspring.
Columbia State Community College recognized the following students for excellence in academics, leadership and service in the 2020-21 academic year: Ava Brittain of Pulaski was recognized as the Carolyn Allred/Lewis Moore Outstanding Student of the Year, and was honored for her efforts as the Phi Theta Kappa vice president of fellowship, received the Academic Discipline Award in Introduction to Biology research and received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA; Zarina Gurley of Prospect was recognized as a TRiO graduate and for her efforts as a Peer Leader; Kieffer Matthew of Pulaski received a TCCAA All-Academic Athletic Baseball Award; Kayla Reichardt of Pulaski received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA; Alexandra Rose of Prospect was recognized for her efforts as a Peer Leader; Callie Stone of Lynnville was recognized for her efforts as Sigma Kappa Delta English Honor Society president; and Andrew Vernon of Pulaski received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA.
Anna Johnson of Pulaski made the Bethel University Spring 2021 Honor Roll.
Making the Columbia State Community College President’s List for the Spring 2021 semester were: Callie Rose, Tiffany Slaton, Gavin Storey, all of Pulaski; and Toby Tomlin of Lynnville.
Named to Columbia State Community College’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List were: Kayla Allen, Daisy Braden, Ava Brittain, Brianna Brown, Felicia Edwards, Carson Eubank, John Hatfield, Jena Hunt, Elizabeth Miller, Milayna Morgan, Mackenzie Sherrell, Sydnee Smith, Jason Sumners, Andrew Taber, Haley Taylor, all of Pulaski; Ryan Tomlin, Blake Bailey, Presley Miles, all of Lynnville; Allison Gilliam and Zarina Gurley, both of Prospect.
