Pulaski Sonic Drive-In employee Abigail Sauls was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Nashville Advertising Co-op of Sonic Drive-Ins in June.
In order to qualify, employees must have worked in the drive-in for at least one year; acquire written recommendations from their store managers, teachers and other community leaders; and have completed high school and be accepted in good standing with a college or university.
Sauls will be a junior studying business management at The University of Alabama–Huntsville this fall.
—Sonic Drive-In
