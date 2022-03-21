Lindsey Owens of Giles County was listed on the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester with a 4.0 average. Owens is 2018 graduate of Richland High School. She will graduate from UTC this spring with a major in biology.
***
Joyce Cupples of Pulaski was named to the Bethel University Dean’s List for the term ending Sept. 30, 2021.
***
Named to Tennessee Tech University’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester were: Amanda B. Glossup, Jackson D. Hughes, Tobiaz Patrick King, Addison Stratton Lake, Claire A. Pride, all of Pulaski; and Maggie Rynna Clem and Rachel Danielle Reed, both of Ardmore,
Tenn.
