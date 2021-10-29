Recently receiving undergraduate degrees from UT Martin were: Johnny Warren Bachus III, Emma Tamsin Bub, Sarah Grey Hawk, Brian Dwayne Dodge, all of Pulaski; and Crocket Dean Gibson of Prospect.
Graduating from Columbia State Community College in the spring of 2021 were: Blake Bailey of Lynnville Cum Laude with an associates of applied science in business AAS degree Management; Lauren Bivins of Pulaski with an associates of science in university parallel; Ava Brittain of Pulaski Summa Cum Laude with an associates of science in Tennessee Transfer Path pre-physical therapy; Hannah Burnett of Pulaski with an associates of science in Tennessee Transfer Path exercise science; Jamiya Dienye of Prospect with an associates of science in university parallel; Iraiz Garcia of Pulaski with an associates of arts in Tennessee Transfer Path international affairs; Tia Gentry of Pulaski with an associates of applied science in nursing; Allison Gilliam of Prospect Cum Laude with an associates of applied science in medical laboratory technology; Skyler Green of Pulaski with an associates of science in Tennessee Transfer Path agricultural business; Zarina Gurley of Prospect Magna Cum Laude with an associates of science in university parallel; Jena Hunt of Pulaski with an associates of applied science in business AAS degree medical office administration; Eriana Jones of Pulaski with an associates of applied science in business AAS degree medical office administration; Heather King of Goodspring with an associates of applied science in nursing; Pamela Pryor of Pulaski with an associates of science in university parallel; Sydnee Smith of Pulaski with certificates in hospitality and tourism management and business; Callie Stone of Lynnville Magna Cum Laude with an associates of science in Tennessee Transfer Path mass communication; Brittiany Tate of Pulaski with an associates of applied science in nursing; Haley Taylor of Pulaski Cum Laude with an associates of applied science in medical laboratory technology; Toby Tomlin of Lynnville Magna Cum Laude with an associates of science in Tennessee Transfer Path mechanical engineering; Sarah Wallace of Pulaski with an associates of applied science in nursing; and Madison Woodard of Pulaski with an associates of science in university parallel.
Giles County native Bailey Adams from New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology was the inaugural recipient of Swarovski Foundation Re:Generation Innovation Scholar Award, which aims to advance learning and innovative design thinking within sustainable systems.
Adams was selected “for his elegant and sophisticated designs created using sustainable methods and materials,” Swarovski Foundation Chairperson Nadja Swarovski said.
The annual $30,000 scholarship features a fellowship opportunity and provides one annually selected student with meaningful mentorship to help them grow their exemplary potential to transform fashion through ingenuity.
Adams, a 2018 graduate of Richland High School, is the son of Tim and Leslie Adams; grandson of Jackie Carter, Wanda Carter, Deborah Adams and the late Don Adams; and great-grandson of Joyce Hamlett Godwin and the lates Rex Hamlett and Allen and Viola Woodard.
Noah Moss of Pulaski attended Space Academy at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, a week-long educational program specifically designed for trainees who have a passion for space exploration. Moss spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station (ISS), the Moon or Mars. Moss and crew returned to earth in time to graduate with honors.
