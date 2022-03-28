Named to the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Fall 2021 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls were: Erin E. Bledsoe, Highest Honors; Callie A. Stone, Highest Honors — both of Lynnville; Emma L. Mitchell, Honors; Emma L. Riggin, High Honors; Alexander D. Scherer, High Honors; Josie T. Scherer, Highest Honors; Kiasia A. Turner, Honors — all of Pulaski; and Madison G. Mitchell, Honors — of Ardmore.
***
Named to Austin Peay State University’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 term were: Hannah Fritts of Ardmore, Tenn., Crissy Garner of Prospect and William Parker of Pulaski.
***
Uriel Villalba of Pulaski was named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2021 President’s List.
***
Named to the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Fall 2021 semester were: Brandon Moore of Lynnville, Keidron Turner, Komal Patel and Merry Bailey, all of Pulaski.
***
Named to the Dean’s List at the University of Alabama for the Fall 2021 semester were: Kaylee Wilson of Ardmore and Maliyah Randolph of Pulaski.
