Tobie Adair of Pulaski has been offered the Austin Peay Promise Scholarship for high-achieving transfer students for the fall 2021 semester.
***
Taylor Chunn of Lynnville was awarded the West Tennessee PBS Scholarship from the Department of Communications.
***
Lex Greene of Pulaski, recently attended Aviation Challenge Mach III at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. The week-long educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving. This program is designed for students who have an interest in military aviation and the mechanics of flight. Students learn principles of aviation and put their knowledge to the test in a variety of flight simulators. Taking the role of fighter pilots, Greene and team ran control systems and scenario-based missions as well as trained in water and land survival. At the end of the week, Greene and crew returned in time to graduate with honors.
***
Stephen Biase and Joyce Cupples of Pulaski were both named to Bethel University’s College of Professional Studies Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
