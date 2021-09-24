American Legion Post 60 salutes its Girls State and Boys State delegates along with members of the Post 60 baseball team at a dinner hosted at the Post Home Aug. 12. Representing the Legion were (ascending) Courtlyn Gilliam, RHS; Kylie Hendricks, GCHS; Jase Derryberry, baseball team; Jacob Johnson, RHS; Daniel McQuigg, GCHS; Landon Hill, GCHS; (not pictured) Graceland Hood, GCHS; Amaya Rosacia, RHS; Sam Edwards, RHS; Sawyer Phillips, Austin Schrengost, Gerry Wayne Davis, Trae Bugg, Herlan Duran, all members of the baseball team; and Zachary Hall, Ardmore High School. The baseball team was coached by Fred Aymett. Submitted
American Legion Salutes Girls State, Boys State, Baseball Team
