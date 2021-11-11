The American Legion is accepting applications for its annual high school Oratorical Scholarship Program contest.
The 2022 contest will be a constitutional speech with assigned topics including Amendment III, Amendment VIII, Amendment XIV, Section 3, and Amendment XXV, Section 4. Students are expected to present two timed oral speeches, titled the prepared and the assigned, to an audience of Legion members, parents and oratorical speech judges.
A school official must certify the oratorical contestant and submit the certification form by Jan. 10, 2022. District Chairmen will conduct a district oratorical contest within their respective districts from Jan. 19-Feb. 12, 2022.
A division contest will be conducted in the three divisions of the state from Feb. 20-March 5, 2022, and the department contest is scheduled for March 12, 2022.
The winner of the state contest competes for the state at the national contest, scheduled for April 22-24, 2022 in Indianapolis.
The three finalists in the state contest receive scholarships to attend any post-secondary educational institution in the United States for advanced education at accredited colleges, universities or vocational schools.
State contest awards include: the winner — $3,000, first runner-up — $2,000 and second runner-up — $1,000.
National contest awards include: the winner — $25,000, first runner-up — $22,500 and second runner-up — $20,000.
The purpose of this contest is to develop a deeper knowledge and appreciation of the Constitution of the United States among high school students. Other objectives include the development of leadership qualities, the ability to think and speak clearly and intelligently and the preparation for acceptance of duties, responsibilities, rights and privileges of American citizenship.
Scholarships are awarded by the American Legion of Tennessee and in cooperation with the National American Legion organization. Eligible participants in the contest must be citizens or permanent residents of the United States, high school students and living in or attending school in the state of Tennessee.
Contestants can enter in only one department/state.
For further information about the American Legion Department of Tennessee’s Oratorical Contest, contact State Chairman Terry Ward at 615-519-6523 or tswardpost281am@gmail.com. Scan the accompanying QR/Flow code for the application.
—American Legion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.