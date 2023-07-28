Now is a good time for parents to make sure their children are ready for back-to-school with up-to-date immunizations.
“Making sure children in our county are up-to-date on their immunizations is an important way to keep them healthy and ready to learn for the upcoming school year,’’ Giles County Health Department Director Devin Ezell said.
What Parents Should Know
• Kindergartners and other children enrolling in a Tennessee school for the first time must provide schools with a complete, official Tennessee Immunization Certificate before classes begin. The certificate must be signed by a qualified health care provider or verified by the state’s Immunization Information System.
• All current students entering seventh grade are required to give the school a limited official Tennessee Immunization Certificate showing they have had a booster shot for tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis, also called a Tdap booster.
• Immunization requirements for college entry vary by institution, but teens who have had all recommended vaccines including their meningitis booster, after they turn 16, will meet all state-run colleges’ requirements.
The complete list of Tennessee child care and school immunization requirements can be found on TDH’s website at tn.gov/health/cedep/immunization-program/ip/vfc.
For more information on back-to-school immunizations, call the Giles County Health Department at 363-5506.
—GCHD
