Appreciation and accolades for “a job well done” were plentiful during the Giles County Board of Education’s May meeting.
Multiple educators and staff received special recognition for their countless hours and dedication teaching Giles County students throughout the 2022-23 school year.
With words of gratitude, supervisors honored each recipient with a handshake and certificate celebrating their contributions. In addition, each board member praised all teachers and staff.
The 2022-23 Teachers and Administrators of the Year are:
• Grades Pre-K - 4: Dana Wolaver - Elkton Elementary; Stephanie Morgan - Minor Hill School; Ali May Gibson - Pulaski Elementary School; Rhonda Young - Richland Elementary School; Katelyn Wear - Southside Elementary School. Wear was named District Elementary School Teacher of the Year.
• Grades 5-8: Kristi Garrett - Bridgeforth Middle School; Melissa Burgess - Elkton School; Shannon Bass - Minor Hill School; Dustin Rose - Richland Elementary School; Matt Miller - Richland School; Christina Harris Southside - Elementary School. Rose was named the District Middle School Teacher of the Year.
• Grades 9-12: Chris Phelps - Giles County High School; Tammy Ogea Holt - Richland School. Phelps was named the District High School Teacher of the Year.
• Administrators/Supervisors: Bridgeforth Middle School Principal Lori Herd is the Principal of the Year. Giles County Special Education Supervisor Mitzi Jones is the District Supervisor of the Year.
Patrick Gilbert of First National Bank also announced the bank’s Teachers of the Month: Kim Adams, Samantha Wallace and Deana Gibson.
A descriptive array of comments included: creative, consistent, collaborative and kind, which painted a picture of the dedication and determination exhibited by educators on a daily basis.
In other business during its May 4 meeting, the school board:
• Accepted a grant for School Nutrition from Food Lion.
• Approved $230,000 from the school system fund balance to cover half the cost of the new math books. Science is not a new curriculum this year at a cost of $50,000.
• Approved funding several capital improvement projects, including $35,000 for cameras at Elkton, GCHS and Richland; $73,512 for server upgrades at the Central Office; $120,000 for restroom upgrades at Southside and Richland Elementary; $186,149 for paving at Southside, Pulaski Elementary and GCHS; $250,000 for light pole replacements at Richland School ballfields; and $59,489 for the purchase of a maintenance truck.
• Approved on first reading policies 5.602 staff, 5.604 overtime pay for support staff and 6.403 pediculosis.
• Approved on second reading policies 4.600 grading system and 4.602 class ranking.
The school board was scheduled to hold two work sessions this week, one yesterday for the 2023-24 proposed budget and Thursday, May 18, in preparation for its June regular meeting, which is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the Central Office building. School board members are also scheduled to attend a spring retreat May 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.