The students at Bridgeforth Middle School who have qualified to be named to the school’s second nine-week and first semester honor rolls of the 2021-22 academic year are:
Second Nine Weeks
Sixth Grade
All A’s — Damari Allen, Kolin Frierson, Acacia Gardner, Adrieanna Hamlett, Korbin Harding, Savannah Hillhouse, Wesson Parker, Ellie Riley, JJ White, Gracie Wilkerson.
A/B — Matthew Butler, Dakota Byrd, Cai Condrey, Gage Douthit, Daylon Gardner, Carter Garret, Nardin Guirguis, Maraiya Holt, Anna Johnson, Ethan Kelley, Olivia Modock, Chase Pipkins, Douglas RouserKynadie Smith, Thalyah Smith, Bentley Stokes, Cloe Strickland, Laynee Southerland, Jackson Taylor, Jessica Velazquez-Ramirez, Keeton Wade, Hudson Willis.
Seventh Grade
All A’s — Kameria Ballentine, Conner Kelly, Jeremy Nkulu, Eli Person, Xavier Randolph, Aiden Russell, Elizabeth Webb, Katie Wilkerson.
A/B — Sydney Andrews, Casen Daly, Jana Gartside, Eric Gentry, Michael Greenwell, Rhett Hayes, Damarie Holt, Xiaofan Jian, Avieryana Keagle, Kinsley Morris, Ramsey Owens, Sarah Ella Reeves, Cole Tarpley, Bella Tate.
Eighth Grade
All A’s — Zikiya Byrd, Telena Gentry, Zachary Griffin, Emma Harris, Oakley Ivey, JD Kelly, Jason Lin, Janey McCormack, Chloe Norwood, Addison Shelton, Cooper White.
A/B — Al’aysha Birdsong, Bobbi Birdsong, Kennedy Claybrook, Josie Curry, Gianna Desilvio, Camden Eubank, Alyssa Forrester, Telena Gentry, Greg Gillom, Madison Harbison, James Harper, Baylee Hollis, Kasey Hunt, Ivy Lanier, Kerston Mitchell, Ethan Vincent, Hunter Wilson, Bralynn Yarbrough.
First Semester
Sixth Grade
All A’s — Damarie Allen, Kolin Frierson, Carter Garrett, Adrianna Hamlett, Korbin Harding, Savannah Hillhouse, Wesson Parker, Ellie Riley, Jackson Taylor, JJ White, Gracie Wilkerson, Hudson Willis.
A/B — Matthew Butler, Dakota Byrd, De’Lerium Cheatham, Cai Condrey, Gage Douthit, Acacia Gardner, Daylon Gardner, Maraiya Holt, Anna Johnson, Ethan Kelley, Chase Pipkins, Thaliyah Smith, Laynee Southerland, Bentley Stokes, Cloe Strickland, Jessica Valazquez-Ramierz, Kaylona Vonsavage-Moore, Keeton Wade.
Seventh Grade
All A’s — Kameria Ballentine, Conner Kelly, Jeremy Nkulu, Xavier Randolph, Aiden Russell, Claire Webb, Katie Wilkerson.
A/B — Sydney Andrews, Case Daly, Damien Douglas, Tucker Dunnavant, Jana Gartside, Eric Gentry, Michael Greenwell, Rhett Hayes, Damarie Holt, Xiaofan Jian, Avrey Keagle, Kinsley Morris, Ramsey Owens, Eli Person, Sarah Ella Reeves, Bella Tate.
Eighth Grade
All A’s — Zander Griffin, Emma Harris, JD Kelly, Chloe Norwood, Addison Shelton, Cooper White.
A/B — Al’aysha Birdsong, Bobbi Birdsong, Zikiya Byrd, Kennedy Claybrook, Pierson Collier, Josie Curry, Gianna Desilvio, Camden Eubank, Alyssa Forrester, Eniya Garrett, Telena Gentry, Greg Gilliom, Madison Harbinson, James Harper, Baylee Hollis, Kasey Hunt, Oakley Ivy, Janey McCormack, Mallory Miller, Kerston Mitchell, Caydee Pipkins, Graycie Reynolds, Ethan Vicent, Hunter Wilson, India Wood, Bralynn Yarbrough.
—BMS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.