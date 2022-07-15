The students of Bridgeforth Middle School who qualified to be named on the school’s third nine-week honor roll for the 2021-22 academic year are:
Sixth Grade
All A’s — Damarie Allen, Kolin Frierson, Carter Garrett, Adrieanna Hamlett, Korbin Harding, Savannah Hillhouse, Ellie Riley, Bentley Stokes, Jackson Taylor, Gracie Wilkerson, Hudson Willis.
A/B — Dakota Byrd, Gage Douthit, Acacia Gardner, Daylon Gardner, Caleigh Gooch, Nardin Guirgus, Anna Johnson, Ethan Kelly, Wesson Parker, Chaselyn Pipkins, Jessica Velazquez-Ramirez, Laynee Southerland, Paisleigh Stanford, Cloe Strickland.
Seventh Grade
All A’s — Kameira Ballentine, Conner Kelly, Jeremy Nkulu, Aiden Russell, Bella Tate, Elizabeth Claire Webb, Katie Wilkerson.
A/B — Case Daly, Damien Douglas, Alexis Garcia, Jana Gartside, Michael Green, Alex Guillen, Rhett Hayes, Damarie Holt, Xiafan Jain, Aviery Keagle, Eli Person, Xavier Randolph, Skye Rasmussen.
Eighth Grade
All A’s — Zikiya Byrd, JD Kelly, Janey McCormack, Addi Shelton, Ethan Vincent, Cooper White.
A/B — Al’aysha Birdsong, Bobbi Birdsong, Gianna Desilvio, Camden Eubank, Telena Gentry, Zander Griffin, Madison Harbison, Landon Huls, Jason Lin, Marissa Lomier, Chloe Norwood, Caydee Pipkins, Ben Smith, Demond Turner, Hunter Wilson.
—BMS
