The students of Bridgeforth Middle School who have qualified to be named on the school’s first nine-week honor roll for the 2021-22 academic year are:
Sixth Grade
All A’s — Damari Allen, Dakota Byrd, Gage Douthit, Kolin Frierson, Korbin Harding, Savannah Hillhouse, Ethan Kelly, Wesson Parker, Ellie Riley, Cloe Strickland, Bentley Stokes, Jackson Taylor, Gracie Wilkerson, Hudson Willis.
A/B — Matthew Butler, Del’lerium Cheatham, Cai Condrey, Jaxxon Crabtree, Acacia Gardner, Daylon Gardner, Carter Garrett, Adrieanna Hammlett, Maraiya Holt, Anna Johnson, Treysen Lockett, Elijah McLemore, Chase Pipkins, Marley Smith, Laynee Southerland, Jessica Velazquez-Ramirez, Kaylena Vonsavoye-Moore, Keeton Wade, Austin Wharton, Jamie White.
Seventh Grade
All A’s — Kameria Ballentine, Conner Kelly, Xavier Randolph, Aiden Russell, Elizabeth Webb.
A/B — Sydney Andrews, Amore Brown, Casen Daly, Damien Douglas, Jana Gartside, Eric Gentry, Michael Greenwell, Rhett Hayes, Damarie Holt, Xiaofan Jian, Avieryana Keagle, Kinsley Morris, Ramsey Owens, Jeremy Nkulu, Eli Person, Bella Tate, Katie Wilkerson.
Eighth Grade
All A’s — Telena Gentry, Zachary Griffin, Emma Harris, JD Kelly, Jason Lin, Addison Shelton, Ethan Vincent, Cooper White.
A/B — Al’aysha Birdsong, Bobbi Birdsong, Zikiya Byrd, Arlin Carpenter, Kennedy Claybrook, Maddie Cobb, Saderiyah Coleman, Pierson Collier, Icee Crenshaw, Josie Curry, Gianna Desilvio, Camden Eubank, Greg Gillom, Eniya Garrett, Madison Harbison, James Harper, Baylee Hollis, Oakley Ivy, Janey McCormack, Mallory Miller, Chloe Norwood, Brennon Perry, Caydee Pipkins, Khloe Reinhart, Graycie Reynolds, Ben Smith, Hunter Wilson, India Wood, Bralynn Yarbrough.
—BMS
