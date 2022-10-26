The students of Bridgeforth Middle School who have qualified to be named on the school’s first nine-week honor roll for the 2022-23 academic year are:
Sixth Grade
All A’s — Skylar Baclich, Noah Barnes, Nicolas Bolden, Karmyn Brooks, Kason Brooks, Mia Chapman, Ava Chapman, Ashton Hood, Zahari Howell, Teegan Huls, Liam Keagle, Robbie Lindelof, Gracyn McNairy, Audrey Ouren, Ved Patel, Aiyanna Perry, Kendall Pugh, Faith Reynolds, Izzy Ridley, Madalyn Russell, Eli Shelton, Braeia Smith, Josylan Tate, Saniyah Turner, Jett Vanderpool, Morgan White.
A/B — Jamira Archie, Skylah Ballentine, Kionna Bradley, Calvin Brown, Kaleah Bryant, Courtney Bryant, Kimberly Brymer, Emilie Castaneda, Alysse Conklin, Annie Curry, Layden Glover, Tristan Houston, X’Zorreanna Howard, Cloey Jones, Anjaleah Lanier, Alija Lucier, Camron Lyle, Malaya McElory, Cylus McGuirk-Goldman, Brock Risner, Takyeria Robinson, Jayla Santos, Mia Shay, Jailon Smith, Evan Vincent, Payton Wall, Ivy Warren, Piper Winfree, Chenxi Xie.
Seventh Grade
All A’s — Damari Allen, Gage Douthit, Kolin Frierson, Carter Garrett, Savannah Hillhouse, Trentyn Hughes, Ethan Kelly, Wesson Parker, Ellie Riley, Bentley Stokes, Jackson Taylor, Jessica Velazquez-Ramierz, Gracie Wilkerson.
A/B — Matthew Butler, Belle Gonzales, Adrieanna Hamlett, Maraiya Holt, Linzie Hunt, Rachel Hunter, Tiara Marsh, Chanslee Pipkins, Tristan Riggs, Kendriyah Rivers, Thaliyah Smith, Laynee Southerland, Keeton Wade, JJ White, Hudson Willis.
Eighth Grade
All A’s — Sydney Andrews, Kameria Ballentine, Damien Douglas, Jana Gartside, Eric Gentry, Xiaofan Jain, Corranna Jiang, Conner Kelly, Jeremy Nkulu, Xavier Randolph, Bella Tate, Clarie Webb, Katie Wilkerson.
A/B — Lea Archie, Aniya Brooks, Brinlei Cheatham, Aslan Coleman, Noelle Conklin, Case Daly, Tucker Dunnavant, Michael Greenwell, Story Griffin, Malia Harney, Rhett Hayes, Damarie Holt, Izzy Hughes, Avery Keagle, Kinsley Morris, Ramsey Owens, Khush Patel, Eli Person, Sarah Reeves, Ty Robinson, Aiden Russell, Bryleigh Schimek, Gracie Smith, Hunter Tarpley.
—BMS
