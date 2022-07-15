Bridgeforth Middle School’s 2022 Top Ten are (from left) 1 — JD Kelly, 2 — Addison Shelton, 3 — Chloe Norwood, 4 — Cooper White, 5 — Bralynn Yarbrough, 6 — Hunter Wilson, 7 — Oakley Ivey, 8 — Ethan Vincent, 9 — Camden Eubank and 10 — Josie Curry. BMS / Submitted
Latest
- Richland Names April Students of the Month
- Bridgeforth Middle School Salutes Excellence Achievers
- Bridgeforth Recognizes Top Ten
- Tennessee History for Kids: The Original Nashville Predator and Its Mysterious Missing Tooth
- Property Purchase On Commission Agenda
- Giles Paths: The Land of Milk and Honey Part III
- Pulaski Splash Park to Begin Charging Admission
- Lynnville's Blackberry Festival Is Saturday
- Commissioner Seeks to ‘Continue to Help Our County Thrive’
- Pulaski Stockyard Cattle Market Report — July 12, 2022
Today's e-Edition
Special Edition
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.