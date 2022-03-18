Giles County 4-H and Richland FFA are partnering with organizations and corporations across the state in a year-long initiative to promote ATV safety.
Joining local 4-Hers and FFA students are Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, the Tennessee FFA Association, Tennessee 4-H and sponsorships from Ford Motor Company and the Polaris Foundation.
Giles County students are actively reaching out to ATV riders young and old wherever they can to share the message of ATV safety in one of the worst counties located in one of the worst states for ATV accidents and injuries.
Sadie Watkins said she recently spoke to students at Southside Elementary about ATV safety.
“I showed the students the safety measures of ATV riding and showed them the equipment, such as the helmet, which they always have to wear,” she said. “I told them how many injuries happen every year in Giles County, and we are one of the top five counties in Tennessee for ATV accidents.”
“What’s kind of sad is for the past decade our state has been the seventh worst in the nation for ATV deaths,” Avery Williamson added.
Kaitlin Burch noted that in the classrooms they stressed the importance of helmets and even used chairs in the rooms to give examples of how to safely ride ATVs.
“We’ve distributed book marks and have even started a children’s book that we’re going to get published. It’s very exciting,” MaeLee Williamson said.
The campaign is designed to let riders know the dangers associated with riding ATVs.
Some facts about ATV safety include:
• Most serious ATV injuries happen to the head and neck area and can be prevented by simply wearing a helmet.
• According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, ATVs accounted for approximately 97 percent of total off-highway vehicle-related emergency department treated injuries.
• ATV crashes are one of the leading causes of trauma admission at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
One thousand ATV coloring/activity pages have been distributed at local businesses including: Legend’s Steakhouse in Pulaski, Corner Pit Barbecue in Dellrose, Giles County Public Library in Pulaski and Ardmore and the Giles County Farm Bureau.
Other ways the safety program is reaching ATV riders with their message include:
• An ATV rider can be seen in front of the UT/TSU Extension Office, at Southside and at Richland Elementary.
• An ATV safety display was presented at the Mingle Jingle and Christmas Tree Lighting on the Pulaski Square and at the Evergreen Expedition and Ardmore Tinsel Trail.
• 500 ATV safety candy handouts were given away for Halloween.
• An ATV safety T-Shirt was designed.
• Mock crashes were held at local schools.
• Fourth and Fifth grade in-school 4-H ATV safety demonstrations.
• Five members of the ATV safety campaign were CPR/First Aid Certified.
• Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts were tagged @atvgiles.
• 200 ATV safety T-Shirts, drawstring bags and pop sockets were given for campaign promotion.
• A video feature/PSA was created with UTIA Videographer/Producer Chuck Denney.
