The Endless Opportunities Career Expo held at the Giles County Agri Park in May was a tremendous success!
There were 348 eighth graders, 239 juniors and 221 seniors listed to attend the Expo. There were 42 exhibitors who signed up and all 16 Career Clusters were covered. Several exhibitors had very exciting things for the students to experience and participate in.
As the students left the exhibit, they were given a questionnaire and the opportunity to submit comments regarding their experience at the Expo. Such questions as, “Did this experience change your mind about what type career you want?” All the responses to the questionnaire were evaluated by a panel of the Workforce Development Committee members based on a specific criterion.
A winner was selected from each grade, with gift certificates provided for each by Giles Economic Development Commission Director David Hamilton.
The winners were Richland eighth grader Kaitlyn Green, Richland junior Samuel Cocker and Giles County High Senior Dawson Walls.
—GC Workforce Development Committee
