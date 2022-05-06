While secondary education is encouraged for many careers, some employers only require an employee to have obtained certain skills and prove they will be committed to the job.
College can be essential for acquiring interpersonal communication and soft skills that every employee needs, Giles County Economic Development Commission Workforce Development Committee Chair Carolyn Thompson said, but proven experience or training and such acquired skills may sometimes be the only requirement.
The problem is, who knows what jobs want certain skills, what employers have an education stipulation and who can get you started on the right path?
Giles County’s Career Expo will return this year and is set for Thursday, May 12, from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Giles County Agri Park.
Giles County students in eighth, 11th and 12th grades will get to explore 25-28 exhibits at this year’s expo, Thompson said.
Of those exhibits, the objective is to have at least one employer from each of the “16 career clusters,” she said.
“You can name any kind of occupation you can think of, and it will fall within one or sometimes more than one of those career clusters,” Thompson said. “This is the purpose of the whole thing, to expose and hopefully interest all the students and let them know there are many other careers they can go into.”
She said exhibitors have been requested to have “hands-on demonstrations” that students can engage with and “peak their interests.”
Each station is expected to have charts to list the education requirements for that particular field, along with the average yearly earnings.
“Not everybody needs a four-year college education,” Thompson said. “It’s the skills that are needed.
“Our TCAT and those type of vocational type colleges, those are very important right now to meet the needs of our local economy, the different sectors of our economy.”
But she said she wanted to stress how important it was “to build and sustain interpersonal relationships within the workforce, to have communication skills, both written and oral… and be committed to the job.”
Thompson said employers are looking for evidence of these acquired soft skills.
Thompson is excited about this year’s participation with exhibitors such as the Army National Guard; Brindley Construction LLC; Butcher Drafting; CB&S Bank; Columbia State Community College — Coding, Mechatronics and Film Crew; Clarage; Giles EMS; Flowers Creamery; and Health Connect America.
