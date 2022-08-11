Giles County Cattleman’s Association President Brett McNeil presents $50 and a Certification of Achievement to MaeLee Williamson in recognition of her performance at the Tennessee State 4-H Public Speaking competition, where she took top honors and was named the 2022 Ninth Grade Tennessee State Public Speaking winner. Submitted
Cattlemen’s Association Awards Scholarship to Public Speaking Winner
