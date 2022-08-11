The Giles County Cattlemen’s Association in June awarded a $2,000 scholarship to Brooklyn McKnight.
McKnight applied for the scholarship with the following essay.
“When I was a freshman, I had growing ideas of what I would end up doing for the rest of my life. I had plans and backup plans and backup plans for those backup plans. I was prepared for my future.
“Today, as I prepare to go off to college at Middle Tennessee State University, those plans have been jumbled together. Senior year flew by and then I was graduating with nothing but a few theories of what I want my life to amount to. Plans change and people change, so those theories change everyday.
“One thing is for certain, whatever I choose to do will be within the parameters of the animal science field. Veterinarian? Marine Biologist? Whichever path I decide, I know that animals are my passion, they give me hope for our crooked world.
“In this field, I hope to surround people with animals to help with mental and physical illnesses. I hope to inspire future generations to get involved with animals. I hope to be a business owner where I can make the decisions. I want to make the world a better place using animals as the peacemaker. No one can deny the cuteness of a kitten or puppy. These animals seem to ease the stress on the shoulders of people and therefore make the world not as dark and demeaning.
“If I become a veterinarian, I would love to travel to places with very few vets, places with wildlife sanctuaries that provide safety for injured and abandoned animals. I want to work with animals of all species. I think that if dinosaurs were still alive, I would be their veterinarian. As for a marine biologist, I would want to work at a rehabilitation center.
“No matter what job I pick, I will spend my life providing top-tier care to the world’s animals because they have done so much for me.”
—Giles County Cattlemen’s Association
