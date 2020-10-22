The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization working to improve the quality of life in 40 Middle Tennessee and three Kentucky counties, has announced it is awarding scholarships to 328 individual students pursuing secondary education at accredited schools throughout the United States.
A total of $742,000 is being awarded to students from 101 different scholarship funds within The Community Foundation.
The students are attending 147 unique colleges and universities from 29 states, with eight international students from Canada.
“The Community Foundation has helped thousands access educational opportunities they might otherwise have been unable to afford by connecting them with the generosity of others,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “This year we are honored to help hundreds more improve their futures, and the futures of their families, through the transformation offered by an education.”
The 2020 scholarship recipients from Giles County are:
• Benjamin T. Mayfield of Pulaski, from Giles County High School, received the William and Clara Bryan Scholarship and Barbara Hagan Richards Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee.
• Jared J. Roberts of Lynnville, from GCHS, received the William and Clara Bryan Scholarship and Barbara Hagan Richards Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.
• Quinton H. Jordan of Ethridge, from Richland High School, received the William and Clara Bryan Scholarship, Col. Richard M. Dawson Highway Patrol Scholarship and Barbara Hagan Richards Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee.
• Kaymen F. Hustrulid of Pulaski, from RHS, received the William and Clara Bryan Scholarship and Barbara Hagan Richards Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
• Lauren Price of Pulaski, from RHS, received the William and Clara Bryan Scholarship and Barbara Hagan Richards Scholarship to attend Troy University.
• Makenna G. Edde of Pulaski, from GCHS, received the William and Clara Bryan Scholarship and Barbara Hagan Richards Scholarship to attend Martin Methodist College.
The Community Foundation scholarships, established by individuals, companies and civic groups, will assist students with tuition and other school-related expenses.
The scholarship committee carefully considers applicants’ academic records, test scores, extracurricular activities, work experience, community involvement and personal recommendations.
—CFMT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.