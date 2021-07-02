The Phi chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma International Society of Key Women Educators is represented at the Tennessee State Organization’s convention in Nashville by Second Vice President Cindy Young, President Jennifer Hood, First Vice President Carole Cheatwood, Immediate Past President Theresa Brown and Parliamentarian Lynn Caruthers. Members enjoyed workshops, keynote speakers, honoring scholarship, Order of the Rose, Rosebud and achievement award recipients. Highlights included the presentation of chapter presidents and the installation of new state officers.   Submitted

