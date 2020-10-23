Duck River Electric Membership Corporation (DREMC) celebrated nine high school seniors for being selected to represent their communities at the annual Washington Youth Tour.
In lieu of the traditional trip to Washington, D.C., which was canceled due to COVID-19, each student and their parents were invited to a socially-distant celebration dinner hosted by DREMC where they were awarded a $1,000 scholarship to apply towards their higher education. “While we wish they could have experienced our nation’s capital, we are pleased to offer these exceptional young leaders a scholarship to help advance their education,” said Scott Spence, president and CEO of DREMC. “On behalf of DREMC, I wish each of them continued success as they enter the next phase of their lives.”
Students interested in the trip apply through their local electric cooperative. At DREMC, students are asked to write a 900-word essay on the ways electric cooperatives benefit the communities they serve.
Among the 2020 DREMC essay contest winners is Kayley Rooker of Richland High School.
—DREMC
