Editor’s Note: The following is a clarification of an article printed in this week’s edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN concerning Dress Code Policy changes by the Giles County Board of Education. The PULASKI CITIZEN apologizes for any inaccurate or unclear information in the article and any inconvenience it may have caused.
A revised, modernized, and streamlined draft of the Dress Code policy (6.310) was presented to the School Board at its work session Sept. 23. Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard told the board she wanted to address the concerns of teachers and administrators who found policing the dress code to be a burden and distraction.
Changes to the policy include allowing students to have hair dyed or styled in any fashion that is not “disruptive … to the educational environment.” Similarly, the specific requirements for shoes and piercings (in the ear or nose) were relaxed to include any that are not “disruptive to the educational environment.”
The policies specifically allowing only elementary school students to wear clothing with cartoon characters or graphic designs, as well as basketball-style shorts, were red-lined, leaving the existing umbrella policies regarding attire to apply to all students in the district. The policy that bans words on clothing would remain, with the exception of brand logos and monograms, but all students could now wear graphic designs on shirts. Bottoms that are dress or casual dress, including jeans and elastic-waist pants, will be what is permitted for all students.
The dress code policy was also revised to state that tight pants or leggings may be worn with a shirt that falls to mid-thigh, covering the wearer’s bottom, instead of the previous requirement of “four inches above the knee.” Ripped and torn clothing or frayed hems would be permitted if they do not show skin four inches above the knee.
Many other policies that were considered out of date, redundant or otherwise unnecessary were red-lined, such as the redundant line item policies on clothing showing drugs, gang symbols and cleavage and midriffs, which were already included under more general inclusive policies.
The draft policy was approved by the board on first reading at the Oct. 14 school board meeting. It will be revisited at the work session Oct. 28 before being added to the agenda for a second and final reading at the Nov. 4 school board meeting.
