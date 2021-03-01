honor roll

Those students at Elkton Elementary School who have earned listing on the second nine-weeks honor roll of the 2020-21 academic year are:

Kindergarten

Nickie Buchannon

All A’s — Naomi Parker, Adalynn Terry.

A/B — Koby Laarman, Wyatt Wirick.

Dana Pierce

All A’s — Sophia Hutto, Simon Whittaker.

A/B — Reece Garner, Gideon Littrell.

First Grade

Kalie Carvell

All A’s — Ava Abbott, Aidyn Barber, Marley Buckner, Brooklyn Chapman, Addyson Kesmodel, Willa Madison, Easton Miller.

Wendy Hoover

All A’s — Shaylee Kimbrough, Wyatt Norwood.

A/B — Braxton Garner, Tripp Reed, Malachi Smith.

Second Grade

Tammy Gaudette

All A’s — Silas Bryan, Dax Sherrell, Mikayla Winn-Powers, Zion Woodard.

A/B — Laura Lee Barrett, Nylah Bledsoe, Caeli Wilbanks.

Mary Beth Barrett

All A’s — Emileigh Moss, Wally Rolin, Lola Madison.

A/B — R.J. Holt, Paizley Brown, Harper Burrough, Camben Cardell, Jett Laster, Landyn Pylant, Kinley Shrader, Robert Slater.

Third Grade

Kim McAlister

All A’s — Laila Mosley, Kylee Moss, Jack Pearl.

A/B — Aubrey Bryan, Lane Hicks.

Fourth Grade

Kayla Garvin

All A’s — Piper Abbott, Samuel Bryant.

A/B — Skyler Davis, Greyson.

Melissa Burgess

All A’s —  Karstyn Pope.

A/B — Bo Lewter, Lilly Lewter.

Fifth Grade

Alex Golden

All A’s — Kenadee McAfee, Caiden Simmons, JJ Garrison, Savanna Peek.

A/B — Addie Jo Lewter, Alyssa Moore.

Strive – Isabelle Rozumski, Zachary Sanders.

Sherri Deason

All A’s —  Clayton Mosley, Kaleigh O’Barr.

A/B — David Bridges, Korbin Harding.

Strive – Zoey Campbell, Owen Crosby, Taylar Fanning, Jaelie Hicks, Briley Wharton.

Sixth Grade

Jonathan Franklin

A/B — Danika Grenko, April Roman.

Taylor Dickey

All A’s —  Lexi Bryan.

A/B — Kate Hood, Ava Walleman.

Seventh Grade

Teri Mize

All A’s — Gryphin Jones.

A/B — Aiden Caldwell, Abby Hood, Cole Jones, Tanner McCoy, Bryant Roettger, Sophie Riddle.

Niki Gilland

All A’s —  Dallas Buckner.

A/B — Aidan Caldwell, Brooklyn Clark, Gabby Miller, Logan Rieman, Maddy Ward, Anna Grace Williams.

Eighth Grade

Terrence Cross

All A’s —  Chloe Clark.

A/B — Jayden Pearson, Lily Smith.

Earl Leonard

A/B — Timothy Miller, Maria Roman.

—EES

