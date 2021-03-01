Those students at Elkton Elementary School who have earned listing on the second nine-weeks honor roll of the 2020-21 academic year are:
Kindergarten
Nickie Buchannon
All A’s — Naomi Parker, Adalynn Terry.
A/B — Koby Laarman, Wyatt Wirick.
Dana Pierce
All A’s — Sophia Hutto, Simon Whittaker.
A/B — Reece Garner, Gideon Littrell.
First Grade
Kalie Carvell
All A’s — Ava Abbott, Aidyn Barber, Marley Buckner, Brooklyn Chapman, Addyson Kesmodel, Willa Madison, Easton Miller.
Wendy Hoover
All A’s — Shaylee Kimbrough, Wyatt Norwood.
A/B — Braxton Garner, Tripp Reed, Malachi Smith.
Second Grade
Tammy Gaudette
All A’s — Silas Bryan, Dax Sherrell, Mikayla Winn-Powers, Zion Woodard.
A/B — Laura Lee Barrett, Nylah Bledsoe, Caeli Wilbanks.
Mary Beth Barrett
All A’s — Emileigh Moss, Wally Rolin, Lola Madison.
A/B — R.J. Holt, Paizley Brown, Harper Burrough, Camben Cardell, Jett Laster, Landyn Pylant, Kinley Shrader, Robert Slater.
Third Grade
Kim McAlister
All A’s — Laila Mosley, Kylee Moss, Jack Pearl.
A/B — Aubrey Bryan, Lane Hicks.
Fourth Grade
Kayla Garvin
All A’s — Piper Abbott, Samuel Bryant.
A/B — Skyler Davis, Greyson.
Melissa Burgess
All A’s — Karstyn Pope.
A/B — Bo Lewter, Lilly Lewter.
Fifth Grade
Alex Golden
All A’s — Kenadee McAfee, Caiden Simmons, JJ Garrison, Savanna Peek.
A/B — Addie Jo Lewter, Alyssa Moore.
Strive – Isabelle Rozumski, Zachary Sanders.
Sherri Deason
All A’s — Clayton Mosley, Kaleigh O’Barr.
A/B — David Bridges, Korbin Harding.
Strive – Zoey Campbell, Owen Crosby, Taylar Fanning, Jaelie Hicks, Briley Wharton.
Sixth Grade
Jonathan Franklin
A/B — Danika Grenko, April Roman.
Taylor Dickey
All A’s — Lexi Bryan.
A/B — Kate Hood, Ava Walleman.
Seventh Grade
Teri Mize
All A’s — Gryphin Jones.
A/B — Aiden Caldwell, Abby Hood, Cole Jones, Tanner McCoy, Bryant Roettger, Sophie Riddle.
Niki Gilland
All A’s — Dallas Buckner.
A/B — Aidan Caldwell, Brooklyn Clark, Gabby Miller, Logan Rieman, Maddy Ward, Anna Grace Williams.
Eighth Grade
Terrence Cross
All A’s — Chloe Clark.
A/B — Jayden Pearson, Lily Smith.
Earl Leonard
A/B — Timothy Miller, Maria Roman.
—EES
