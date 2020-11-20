The students of Elkton Elementary who have qualified to be named on the school’s first nine-week honor roll of the 2020-21 academic year are:
Kindergarten
Nickie Buchannon
All A’s — Carter Frakes, Brantlee Gerasimchik, Charlie Gilland, Garret Laarman, Logan Lewter, Sofia Nickerson, Naomi Parker, Adalynn Terry, Wyatt Wirick.
A/B — Kamauri Gilmore, Ki’Mani Trotter, Addyson Apodaco.
Dana Pierce
All A’s — Josiah Clemmons, Reece Garner, Sophia Hutto, Gideon Littrell, Willow Melear, Gavin Mosley, Sarah Pylant, Simon Whittaker.
A/B — Kash Drake.
First Grade
Kalie Carvell
All A’s — Ava Abbott, Aidyn Barber, Marley Buckner, Brooklyn Chapman, Addyson Kesmodel, Willa Madison, Easton Miller.
A/B — Michael James, Ryver Ray.
Wendy Hoover
All A’s — Tripp Reed, Shaylee Kimbrough, Wyatt Norwood, Malachi Smith.
A/B — Addison Fox, Braxton Garner.
Second Grade
Tammy Gaudette
All A’s — Laura Lee Barrett, Silas Bryan, Zion Woodard.
A/B — Nylah Bledsoe, Cason Gilland, Calias Horton, Anniston Jones, Dax Sherrell, Elizjah Smith, Sarina Spears, Caeli Wilbanks, Mikayla Winn-Powers.
Mary Beth Barrett
All A’s — Emileigh Moss, Wally Rolin.
A/B — Paizley Brown, Harper Burrough, Camden Cardell, RJ Holt, Lola Madison, Landyn Pylant, Kinley Shrader, Rober Slater.
Third Grade
Kim McAlister
A/B — Connor Abernathy, Paizlee Campbell, Izzy Sanders.
Taylor Dickey
All A’s — Laila Mosley.
A/B — Aubrey Bryan, David Dingley, Na’Keyla Holt, Evelyn Miller, Kylee Moss, Jack Pearl.
Fourth Grade
Kayla Coble
A/B — Piper Abbott, Samuel Bryant.
Melissa Burgess
All A’s — Karstyn Pope.
A/B — Bo Lewter.
Fifth Grade
Alex Golden
All A’s — Kenadee McAfee, Caiden Simmons.
A/B Honor Roll —JJ Garrison, Addie Jo Lewter.
Strive – Sierra Miller, Savanna Peek, Nick White.
Sherri Deason
All A’s — Korbin Harding, Clayton Mosley, Kaleigh O’Barr.
A/B — Owen Crosby, Taylar Fanning, Makayla Packard, Briley Wharton.
Strive – Lexi Barber, David Bridges, Zoey Campbell, Jame Stewart.
Sixth Grade
Jonathan Franklin
All A’s — Danika Grenko.
A/B — Chelsea Bryan, Kenny Conner.
Strive – Taylor Chapman, TJ Cross, April Roman.
Kelley Deason
All A’s — Lexi Bryan, Ava Walleman.
A/B — Kate Hood, Graham Hoover.
Seventh Grade
Teri Mize
All A’s — Abby Hood, Zach Hood, Gryphin Jones, Sophie Riddle.
A/B — Aiden Caldwell, Cole Jones, Tanner McCoy, Bryant Roettger.
Niki Gilland
All A’s — Dallas Buckner, Brooklyn Clark.
A/B — Elizabeth Betterton, Ashton Caldwell, Clayton McCoy, Gabby Miller, Maddy Ward.
Eighth Grade
Terrence Cross
All A’s — Chloe Clark, Jayden Pearson.
A/B — Alex Bell, Hannah Hulbert, Lily Smith, Stella Stuart.
Cindy Pride
All A’s — Lily Reed.
A/B — Miller Body, Addison Douthit, Timothy Miller, Vita Reed, Maria Roman, Tessa Roper, Paul Solomon.
—EES
