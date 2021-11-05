honor roll

Those students at Elkton Elementary School who have earned listing on the first nine-weeks honor roll of the 2021-22 academic year are:

Kindergarten

Nickie Buchannon and Dana Pierce

All A’s — Ava Moore, Sadie Buchannon, Zayden James, Cyeson Yap.

A/B — Tucker Hicks, Aurora Dortch, Ja’Lana Coleman, Imani Holt, Finnleigh Sandy, Cadence Sewell.

First Grade

Kalie Carvell

All A’s — Crimson Etheridge, Charlie Gilland, Brenton Harris, Jacoba Hernandez, Koby Laarman, Naomi

Parker, Adalynn Terry.

A/B — Jase Isbell, Logan Lewter, Ky’Asia Whitfield, Ki’Mani

Trotter.

Wendy Hoover

All A’s — Reece Garner, Brantlee Gerasimchik, Gideon Littrell, Sarah Pylant, Simon Whitaker.

A/B — Josiah Clemmons, Nora Fizer, Trinity Grider, Gavin Mosley.

Second Grade

Glenda Daly

All A’s — Ava Abbott, Madalynn Hollingsworth, Wyatt Norwood, Sanford Reid, Malachi Smith.

A/B — Lily Bates, Shaylee Kimbrough, Willa Madison.

Tammy Gaudette

All A’s — Marley Buckner, Addyson Kesmodel, William Slagle.

A/B — Brooklyn Chapman, Tripp Reed, Vanessa Swindell.

Third Grade

Kim McAlister

A/B — Nylah Bledsoe, Harper Burrough, Calias Horton, Lola Madison, Elizjah Smith, Rylie Weir, Caeli Wilbanks, Zion Woodard.

Taylor Dickey

A/B — Laura Lee Barrett, RJ Holt, Emileigh Moss, Dax Sherrell, Sarina Spears.

Fourth Grade

Melissa Burgess

A/B — Kylee Moss.

Strive — David Dingley.

Fifth Grade

Kayla Garvin

All A’s — Piper Abbott.

A/B — Joshua Bridgeforth, Aiden Burdick, Brielle Davis, Lexi Fox, Alex Martin, Akshar Patel, Karstyn Pope.

Strive — Lilly Lewter.

Sixth Grade

Jonathan Franklin

All A’s — Caiden Simmons.

A/B — Aiden Castillo, John Garrison Jr.

Sherri Deason

A/B — David Bridges, Clayton Mosley, Savanna Peek, Marcus Smith, Jameson Stewart.

Seventh Grade

Teri Mize

All A’s — Danika Grenko.

A/B — Chelsea Bryan, TJ Cross, Kate Hood.

Niki Gilland

All A’s — April Roman.

A/B — Avi Patel.

Eighth Grade

Terrence Cross

All A’s — Charles Slagle.

A/B — Jayzion Stevenson, Abby Hood, Zach Hood, Joshua Johnson, Gryffin Jones, Bladen Maxwell, Sophie Riddle, Bryant Roettger.

Earl Leonard

All A’s — Dallas Buckner.

A/B — Elizabeth Betterton, Brooklyn Clark, Gabbi Miller, Semaj Parker, Logan Rieman, Maddy Ward, Anna Williamson, Joanna Guevara.

—EES

