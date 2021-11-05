Those students at Elkton Elementary School who have earned listing on the first nine-weeks honor roll of the 2021-22 academic year are:
Kindergarten
Nickie Buchannon and Dana Pierce
All A’s — Ava Moore, Sadie Buchannon, Zayden James, Cyeson Yap.
A/B — Tucker Hicks, Aurora Dortch, Ja’Lana Coleman, Imani Holt, Finnleigh Sandy, Cadence Sewell.
First Grade
Kalie Carvell
All A’s — Crimson Etheridge, Charlie Gilland, Brenton Harris, Jacoba Hernandez, Koby Laarman, Naomi
Parker, Adalynn Terry.
A/B — Jase Isbell, Logan Lewter, Ky’Asia Whitfield, Ki’Mani
Trotter.
Wendy Hoover
All A’s — Reece Garner, Brantlee Gerasimchik, Gideon Littrell, Sarah Pylant, Simon Whitaker.
A/B — Josiah Clemmons, Nora Fizer, Trinity Grider, Gavin Mosley.
Second Grade
Glenda Daly
All A’s — Ava Abbott, Madalynn Hollingsworth, Wyatt Norwood, Sanford Reid, Malachi Smith.
A/B — Lily Bates, Shaylee Kimbrough, Willa Madison.
Tammy Gaudette
All A’s — Marley Buckner, Addyson Kesmodel, William Slagle.
A/B — Brooklyn Chapman, Tripp Reed, Vanessa Swindell.
Third Grade
Kim McAlister
A/B — Nylah Bledsoe, Harper Burrough, Calias Horton, Lola Madison, Elizjah Smith, Rylie Weir, Caeli Wilbanks, Zion Woodard.
Taylor Dickey
A/B — Laura Lee Barrett, RJ Holt, Emileigh Moss, Dax Sherrell, Sarina Spears.
Fourth Grade
Melissa Burgess
A/B — Kylee Moss.
Strive — David Dingley.
Fifth Grade
Kayla Garvin
All A’s — Piper Abbott.
A/B — Joshua Bridgeforth, Aiden Burdick, Brielle Davis, Lexi Fox, Alex Martin, Akshar Patel, Karstyn Pope.
Strive — Lilly Lewter.
Sixth Grade
Jonathan Franklin
All A’s — Caiden Simmons.
A/B — Aiden Castillo, John Garrison Jr.
Sherri Deason
A/B — David Bridges, Clayton Mosley, Savanna Peek, Marcus Smith, Jameson Stewart.
Seventh Grade
Teri Mize
All A’s — Danika Grenko.
A/B — Chelsea Bryan, TJ Cross, Kate Hood.
Niki Gilland
All A’s — April Roman.
A/B — Avi Patel.
Eighth Grade
Terrence Cross
All A’s — Charles Slagle.
A/B — Jayzion Stevenson, Abby Hood, Zach Hood, Joshua Johnson, Gryffin Jones, Bladen Maxwell, Sophie Riddle, Bryant Roettger.
Earl Leonard
All A’s — Dallas Buckner.
A/B — Elizabeth Betterton, Brooklyn Clark, Gabbi Miller, Semaj Parker, Logan Rieman, Maddy Ward, Anna Williamson, Joanna Guevara.
—EES
