Pulaski Exchange Club’s Accepting the Challenge of Excellence (ACE) Award is presented to Giles County High Grad Hayley Rutledge. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded alternately to a GCHS or Richland senior each year who overcomes difficulties in life to succeed. Rutledge plans to attend Columbia State Community College, major in veterinary medicine and earn a master’s degree in zoology at Union University. Celebrating are (from left) PEC Treasurer Tish Lochridge, PEC member Sylvia Harrison, Rutledge’s grandfather Dan Turner, Rutledge and GCHS Assistant Principal Hannah Posey.   Paul Manke / PEC

