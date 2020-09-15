Giles County Schools will offer FREE BREAKFAST and LUNCH until further notice, under the USDA meal waiver.
These meals are for ALL students 18 years of age and younger. Children do not have to be enrolled in Giles County Schools in order to pick up meals.
Giles County Schools will be offering a week of meals in one pick-up day. Each Wednesday, breakfast and lunch will be provided from noon-1 p.m. Snack items are not included in the free meal program.
Virtual students must register online for meal pickup. Visit gcboe.us and complete the Virtual Learning Meal Pickup Survey.
Children may go to any feeding site to pick up meals.
School Locations
• Elkton Elementary School at the side door on the front of the school at the cafeteria.
• Minor Hill Elementary outside the cafeteria door at the front of the school
• Pulaski Elementary at the Pre-K drop-off area
• Southside Elementary at the awning at the front of the school
• Richland Elementary at the bus drop-off back door
A drive-thru lane will be set up at each location listed. Those visiting via car must stay in their vehicle and take advantage of the drive-thru service. Families without access to a vehicle may walk up to the distribution area to pick up their meals. Be mindful of social distancing during this time.
—GCBOE
