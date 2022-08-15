The year's first meeting of the Giles County 4-H Club was held Aug. 10 at the Agri Park.
"I'm overjoyed with how many families are here," said 4-H Club Adult Volunteer Kristen Pfeiffer.
The turnout exceeded expectations, with well over a hundred people in attendance.
This year, the organization welcomes children from kindergarten through 12th grade to join. Students will complete projects throughout the year with their mentors in the categories of STEM and Agriculture, Healthy Living or Civic Engagement.
The 4-H program teaches the value of service, leadership and personal development through hands-on learning. In addition to the local meetings and projects, 4-H nationally offers scholarships to college-bound students, summer camps and conferences.
The University of Tennessee Extension Office oversees the 4-H program. Meetings are held the second Wednesday of every month at 9 a.m. at the Agri Park.
More information can be found on the “Giles County Creative Clovers 4H Club” Facebook page.
