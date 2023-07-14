The inaugural Giles County Arts Showcase was a collaborative effort of the art, dance and music teachers of Giles County.
It included an arts showing and music showcase featuring students from all eight Giles County Schools.
The event was held May 15 at Giles County High School.
—Staff Reports
