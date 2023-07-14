MHS 2nd Grade Handbells.jpg

The Giles County Arts Showcase features a variety of performances, including handbells by the Minor Hill School second grade.   Submitted

The inaugural Giles County Arts Showcase was a collaborative effort of the art, dance and music teachers of Giles County.

It included an arts showing and music showcase featuring students from all eight Giles County Schools.

The event was held May 15 at Giles County High School.

PES 2nd Chorus color.jpg

The Giles County Arts Showcase features a variety of performances, including the Pulaski Elementary School second grade chorus.   Submitted

—Staff Reports

