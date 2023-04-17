Giles County High FFA recently participated in three Career Development Events as well as receiving a Superior Chapter Award at the 95th Annual FFA State Convention in Gatlinburg.
Eight members, under advisors Brian Dodge and Howard Anderson, were awarded their state degrees, the highest award an FFA high school member may earn.
They were: Issiah Ford, Talan Pierce, Caleb Dickey, Preston Jones, Paden Brewer, Brianna Russell, J.C. Helton and (not pictured) Dyllin Dale.
To meet the requirements, each had to document 25 hours of community service, maintain active membership for at least two years, participate in five activities above the chapter level, maintain a C or above average, document at least 300 working hours and earn at least $1,000 within their supervised agriculture experience, as well as display leadership in the chapter.
