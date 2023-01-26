Giles County FFA members recently received their American Degrees at the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis. Receiving the highest degree awarded in FFA were (from left) Jacob Lambert, Andrew Nichols, Hanna Brewer, Tonia Wilson and (not pictured) Kody Scherer.
To qualify, students must have received a state FFA degree, have an outstanding Supervised Agriculture Experience and exemplify community service, leadership and outstanding scholastic achievement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.