The Giles County High School Class of 2022 Top Ten are (from left) 10th Amberly Tucker, ninth Liberty Barrett, eighth Brooklyn McKnight, seventh Jacob Durham, sixth Sawyer Phillips, fifth Kyli Jernigan, fourth Kylie Hendricks, third Gracelynn Hood, valedictorian Webb Stewart and salutatorian Landon Hill. Submitted
Latest
- Giles County Recognizes Top Ten Students
- Animal Shelter Donations Sought
- BMS Salutes Academic Excellence
- Richland Recognizes Top Ten Students
- Developer Considers Elkton as Location for Townhouses
- Commission to Consider Budget Amendments
- There, I've Said It!: Pay Attention!
- Pulaski Stockyard Cattle Market Report — May 10, 2022
- Giles Schools’ Free Lunch Program to Continue
- Special Olympics Return
Today's e-Edition
Special Edition
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 15
-
May 15
-
May 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.