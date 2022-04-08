Three Star Grant Photo web.jpg

Showing off the Giles County Schools’ Mobile Welding Lab are (from left) GCHS Digital Arts and Design Instructor Meredith Craig who designed the graphics for the trailer, GCHS Agriculture Engineering Instructor Brian Dodge, Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard, EDC Executive Assistant Marilyn Ricciardi, Giles County CTE Director Amy Roberts, EDC Director David Hamilton and GCHS Advanced Manufacturing Instructor Steve Sorrow.   Submitted

