Giles County students get a first-hand look at a variety of career choices spanning everything from law enforcement and emergency services to information technology and a wide range in-between at the annual Career Expo, which returned March 12 after a two-year COVID-related hiatus. The event was held at Giles County Agri Park’s Volunteer Hall. Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen
Latest
- Giles County Students Head to Career Expo
- Richland Soccer Wins District Title
- Motorcycle Crash Proves Fatal
- Shooting Leaves One Dead, Three in Custody
- Bobcat Baseball Takes Runner-Up in District 10-AA Tournament
- State Senate Update: Legislation Strengthens Punishments for Violent, Heinous Crimes
- UTS Women's Soccer to Receive TN Sports Hall of Fame Recognition
- Lifelong Conservative Touts ‘Tough on Crime’ Record
- RES Names March Students of the Month
- Richland School Names March Students of the Month
Today's e-Edition
Special Edition
-
May 17
-
May 17
-
May 17
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.