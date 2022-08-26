Giles County 4-Her Mason Wells (seated, left) and his family recently hosted Yuto Sakai, 15, from Japan, for three weeks as part of the 4-H International program. Before returning home, Sakai shared a slideshow of his visit with local 4-H members and met with (standing, from left) Minor Hill Mayor Tracy Wilburn, Lynnville Mayor Robert White, Ardmore Mayor Mike Magnusson and Elkton Mayor Jimmy Dean Caldwell. Katie Whitfield / Pulaski Citizen