A Giles County family was host to an exchange student through the 4-H International program for the first time in more than 20 years. Yuto Sakai, a 15-year-old student from Inagi, Japan, recently spent three weeks as the guest of Mason Wells, son of Andrea and Ray Keeton.
The host family showed Sakai around Giles County, including such highlights as Soda Pop Junction and the Railroad Museum in Lynnville, the Giles County Public Library and Historical Society Museum, the Trail of Tears Interpretive Center and the Giles County Courthouse.
In addition, they visited Nashville to see the State Capitol and State Museum. Sakai took a great interest in the area’s history, especially learning about the Civil Rights Movement in the South. They attended a Nashville Sounds game on Sakai’s final night in Tennessee.
Sakai enjoyed sampling the local food, with his favorites being his host family’s tater tot casserole and hamburgers, especially from McDonald’s. He enjoyed watching movies with Wells, especially the 2016 Japanese animated film A Silent Voice.
“We’ve all fallen in love with each other,” said Wells’ nana Paulette Bledsoe, who was integral in arranging the exchange. Wells hopes to have the opportunity to visit Japan through the program as well.
Sakai and Wells presented a slide show about their adventures to an audience of 4-H Honors Club students, parents and UT Extension employees. Mayors from the county’s cities signed a map for Sakai to bring home, including Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford, Lynnville’s Robert White, Ardmore’s Mike Magnusson, Minor Hill’s Tracy Wilburn and Elkton’s Jimmy Dean Caldwell. They also made their presentation to the Rotary Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.