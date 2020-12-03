Tomorrow is the deadline to apply as a Class of 2021 tnAchieves mentor! As of today, tnAchieves has found 90 percent of the mentors needed across the state but 800 mentors are still needed. Giles County still needs 8 mentors and has only found 78 percent of their needed goal.
Please help to ensure all TN Promise students have a local support system by completing an application at tnAchieves.org/mentors/apply!
Mentors serve as an important resource for students as they transition from high school to college. They provide reminders, serve as a resource, and offer encouragement for students as they work to achieve college success. Many who use TN Promise will be the first in their family to go to college and simply need a little extra guidance and encouragement through the process.
tnAchieves mentoring only requires a one hour per month commitment. In 2021, mentoring will be entirely online using tnAchieves’ new virtual mentoring platform, tnAchieves CONNECT. As students face new challenges in the coming year, the support offered by a mentor will prove more critical than ever before.
While the time commitment is small, the impact on a student’s life can be significant. Interested volunteers must be 21 years of age, are subject to a background check, and must complete a one-hour training session.
tnAchieves is a 501(c)3 non-profit that has provided scholarships with mentor support since 2008. Those interested in applying or learning more may visit tnAchieves.org/mentors/apply or contact Tyler Ford at (309) 945-3446.
—tnAchieves
