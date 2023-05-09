May 12 is Lemonade Day in Pulaski and Giles County.
Fifth graders in Giles County will be trained in the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and business as they set up and man their own lemonade stands while being mentored by local businesses and government organizations.
County Executive Graham Stowe holds the proclamation declaring the special day surrounded by local business and government officials sporting sunglasses and workbooks that will included in the students’ backpacks.
Mrs. Clement’s class at Richland Elementary School invites you to the Be Our Zest Lemonade Stand at the Pulaski Citizen office, 101 S. First Street, on the Pulaski Square.
Each customer of the Be Our Zest Lemonade Stand gets a free Pulaski Citizen, while supplies last.
