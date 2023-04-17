Ciao! You may have heard about some students, family and friends who had the opportunity for an incredible trip to Italy during spring break! Let me tell you all about it!
We started our journey by leaving Nashville with one layover up north. From there, we flew about eight hours to Milan, Italy! Next, we hopped on a charter bus and rode to Verona. After a long day of travel, we finally made it to our hotel and got ready for the next day.
The next day we took a ferry to Venice. While there, we had an expert local guide who showed us St. Mark’s Square and the Grand Canal. Students were able to see a glass-blowing demonstration. We also traveled by water taxi to the island of Burano for lunch and exploration, but the most fun part for me was taking a gondola ride through the canals.
The following day we went to Florence, Italy (not Alabama). I was a big ‘ole teacher nerd! Our tour guide told us all about the Medici family. Seventh grade social studies standards cover how this was an important banking family and that they sponsored many of the artists of the time. Our expert local guide showed us Piazza della Signoria, Ponte Vecchio, Basilica of Santa Croce and the Gates of Paradise.
After a good night’s sleep, we were on our way to Pisa. You know, the famous leaning tower! We took lots of pictures of us all trying to “hold up” the tower. Rowdy, Richland’s mascot, even tried it out! This is where Galileo was said to have developed his laws of gravity.
We visited the adjacent cathedral and baptistery, which contain exquisite marble pulpits carved in the Gothic style. We then traveled back to Florence for some free time and a FEW students and adults even climbed to the top of Giotto’s Bell Tower with over 400 steps!
We then set off on a long drive to Rome where we stopped in a small town called Assisi. With an expert local guide, we toured the Basilica of St. Francis. It was the most beautiful little town, and everyone was so nice!
The next day, we had another excursion to the city of Pompeii. If you know your history, you know that this is where Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79AD and the remains of over 1,500 people have been recovered.
Our last big adventure was in Rome. WOW! What a city!
We started with an expert local guide through Vatican City. We took in the beauty of St. Peter’s Basilica, which is quite impressive, but my “wow” moment was actually standing under the Sistine Chapel ceiling! What an incredible feeling! Again, seventh grade social studies standards include the art of Michelangelo and it was a sight to see!
We also toured the Colosseum and Roman Forum with a local guide. During our self-guided walking tour, we threw coins in the Trevi Fountain, saw the Pantheon, visited the Piazza Navona and some climbed the Spanish Steps.
Finally, we had our farewell dinner with our tour directors, and the next day we started the long trek back to Giles County with our bellies full of pasta, pizza and gelato, and our heads and hearts full of memories!
If this sounds like an EPIC trip to you, you’re in luck. We’re doing it again next year! Spring Break 2024 we are headed to France, Germany and the Alps. Picture it now: the Louvre, Eiffel Tower, crepes, castles and cheese fondu!
YOU can have an awesome trip, just like we did! If you want more information, email ekirkpatrick@gcboe.us or krose@gcboe.us Get your passport ready, and let’s travel the world together!
