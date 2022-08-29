Jerry Scroggins is trying to turn tragedy into hope and help for others.
That’s what he told members of Exchange Clubs across Tennessee at the group’s annual convention in Cookeville June 11.
Scroggins, who graduated this year from Richland High School, was recognized with the state A.C.E. Award — Accepting the Challenge of Excellence — after overcoming the loss of his parents and graduating from high school.
The award was given at the Tennessee District Exchange Club state convention.
People at Richland School, said Assistant Principal Scott Blair, rallied around Scroggins.
“Losing both my parents so abruptly forced me to have to come to a decision,” he wrote in an essay and also mentioned in his remarks in Cookeville.
He decided, he said, “to live my life as my parents intended and carry on being the best I can be.”
His mother died of cancer. His father was the victim of a four-wheeling accident at the time the AT&T transmission system was damaged by a bombing in downtown Nashville.
“Both my parents demonstrated great deals of strength in their final moments,” he said.
“From this, I have made a vow to carry on with the same dedicated perseverance my parents showed me.
“In the future, I would like to be a great proprietor for education in my community,” he said.
In focusing on youth, “even if I positively affect one person, they may tell a friend, confide in a loved one, teach their kids and then the cycle has begun again, I have reached a dozen people by helping one.”
“We are so proud of Jerry’s accomplishments in the face of adversity,” Dewitt Booth, president of the Pulaski Exchange Club, said.
Scroggins graduated in the top 10 of his class at Richland High School, has been accepted at the University of Tennessee Knoxville and plans to enroll in the Reserve Officers Training Corps there.
“Missy Locke played a pivotal role in Jerry’s growth and development through some very challenging times,” Booth said.
Locke, Richland library media specialist, wrote in a letter of recommendation that “Jerry Ray Scroggins has lived through the unimaginable for anyone, much less a teenager.”
She has taught Scroggins directly or indirectly since fourth grade, according to her letter.
“Many high school seniors take for granted that mom and dad will be there to help them apply to college, help them fill out the FAFSA and scholarships and give life advice as they transition into the next phase of their life.
“Jerry has not only had to do that on his own, but he is also dealing with the reality of having to sell his family home because he cannot care for it while he is away at college.
“This hit me the hardest as he will no longer have that place to call home or to go to on the holidays.”
With Scroggins at the awards ceremony was his brother, Dennis.
“When I dwell on all that has happened, I find solace in the fact that both my parents endured far more than I,” he wrote.
Recognized at the same ceremony was Angelie Quimbo, from the Exchange Club of Bellevue as the Tennessee District Youth of the Year.
Scroggins and Quimbo have qualified to represent the Tennessee District in the National Exchange Club competition.
