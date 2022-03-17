The students who have qualified to be named to Minor Hill School’s second nine-weeks honor roll of the 2021-22 academic year are:
Third Grade
Debbie Smith
All A’s — Trey Bassham, Gage Boshers, Sam Rogers.
A/B — Brik Blevins, Levi Suddarth.
Marsha McComiskey
All A’s — Everett Chapman, Aubrey Malone, KaMayiah Frazier.
A/B — Ivy Bell, Beau Comer.
Fourth Grade
Melissa Gomillion
A/B — Aaliyah Davison, Henli Griffin, Raylon Harris, Allie Jones, Lily Norwood, Carley Skeets, Cassidy Williams.
Felecia Hargrove
All A’s — Aubryn Callahan, Cally Emerson, Adyson Nave.
A/B — Naomi Barrett, Ali Blair, Wyatt Carroll, Jacob Hampton, Sophia Jarrell, Maddie King, Stella Tinnon.
Fifth Grader
Stephanie Miller
All A’s — Brooklyn Tucker.
A/B — Charlie Bell, Urijah Majors, Emma Moore, Tryna Reynolds, Macy Thornton.
Calista Pope
All A’s — Campbell Philpot, Betty Scott.
A/B — Logan Boshers, William Byrd.
Sixth Grade
Shannon Bass
All A’s — Cru Curry.
A/B — Rory Allen, Gracie Blakney, Alex Carter, Bobbi Jo Harlow, Owen Jarrell, Bella Kimbrough.
Anamarie Biggs
A/B — Gus Hosay, Peyton Hughes, Alex Johnson, Lainey Phillips, Owen Suddarth, Natalia Vilalta.
Seventh Grade
William Centner
A/B — Haley Appleton, Kadence Britt, Dylan Dana, Charleigh Ferguson, Ashlyn McMillan, Cade Philpot, Stratton Stafford.
Interim Teacher
All A’s — Dani-Jean Beck, Colton Skeets.
A/B — James Holcombe, Dalton Malone, Gage Moore, Easton Oakley, Alaina Sawyer.
Eighth Grade
Libby Rogers
All A’s — Johnnie Bree Curry, Deserah Keener, Griffin Jones.
A/B — WT Edde, John Robert Kimbrough, Lon Suddarth.
Emily Hewgley
A/B — Hunter Berry, Katie McCloud.
—MHS
