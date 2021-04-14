The students of Minor Hill School who have qualified to be named on the school’s third nine-week honor roll of the 2020-21 academic year are:
Third Grade
Marsha McComiskey
All A’s — Naomi Barrett, Cally Emerson, Carley Skeets, Emery Rogers
A/B — Odis Chatman, Sophia Jarrell, Maddie King, Jordyn McGill, Alexa Patten, Haven Reece, Brantley Swanner
Debbie Smith
All A’s — Aubryn Calahan, Henli Griffin, Adyson Nave, Stella Tinnon
A/B — Bailey Appleton, Ali Blair, Tinsley Darnell, Aaliyah Davis, Raylon Harris, Presleigh Hood, Allie Jones, Lily Norwood, Garet Stanford, Jackson Ward
Fourth Grade
Felecia Hargrove
All A’s — Campbell Philpot
A/B — Riley Cook
Rosemary Rose
A/B — Paisley Kelly, Urijah Majors
All A’s — Betty Scott, Brooklyn Tucker
Fifth Grade
Stephanie Miller
All A’s — Cru Curry
A/B — Gracie Blakney, Bobbi-Jo Harlow, Lexi Hagood, Owen Jarrell, Bella Kimbrough, Myla Pickett, Shaylee Shelton, Sawyer Stanford
Calista Pope
A/B — Layla Harris, Aubrey Holbrook, Gus Hosay, Peyton Highes, Rylan Jarrell, Lainey Phillips, Owen Suddarth, Natalia Villalta
Sixth Grade
Anamarie Lindsey
All A’s — Cassidy Thornton
A/B — Hunter Berry
Lisa Rose
All A’s — Stratton Stafford, Cade Philpot
A/B — Sharlette Prier, Camo Norwood, Ashlynn McMillan, Charleigh Ferguson, Haley Appleton
Seventh Grade
William Centner
A/B — Vinny Messier, Colton Skeets
Sara Weigel
All A’s — Johnnie Bree Curry, Griffin Jones
A/B — Dani Jean Beck, W.T.Edde, Deserah Kenner, Dalton Malone, Hunter McMillan, Gage Moore, Landon Suddarth
Eighth Grade
Libby Rogers
All A’s — Mia Jo Harlow, Carter Hibdon, Delaney Pickett
A/B — Teshaun Gatling, Leah Poulin, Alijah Watkins, Adyson White
Channing Wynne
All A’s — Karmeja Turner
A/B — Kayleigh Crabb-Wiley, Nat Gann, Skylar McGill, Lindsey PeGan, Ally Workman
—MHS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.