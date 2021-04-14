honor roll

The students of Minor Hill School who have qualified to be named on the school’s third nine-week honor roll of the 2020-21 academic year are:

Third Grade

Marsha McComiskey

All A’s — Naomi Barrett, Cally Emerson, Carley Skeets, Emery Rogers

A/B — Odis Chatman, Sophia Jarrell, Maddie King, Jordyn McGill, Alexa Patten, Haven Reece, Brantley Swanner

Debbie Smith

All A’s — Aubryn Calahan, Henli Griffin, Adyson Nave, Stella Tinnon

A/B — Bailey Appleton, Ali Blair, Tinsley Darnell, Aaliyah Davis, Raylon Harris, Presleigh Hood, Allie Jones, Lily Norwood, Garet Stanford, Jackson Ward

Fourth Grade

Felecia Hargrove

All A’s — Campbell Philpot

A/B — Riley Cook

Rosemary Rose

A/B — Paisley Kelly, Urijah Majors

All A’s — Betty Scott, Brooklyn Tucker

Fifth Grade

Stephanie Miller

All A’s — Cru Curry

A/B — Gracie Blakney, Bobbi-Jo Harlow, Lexi Hagood, Owen Jarrell, Bella Kimbrough, Myla Pickett, Shaylee Shelton, Sawyer Stanford

Calista Pope

A/B — Layla Harris, Aubrey Holbrook, Gus Hosay, Peyton Highes, Rylan Jarrell, Lainey Phillips, Owen Suddarth, Natalia Villalta

Sixth Grade

Anamarie Lindsey

All A’s — Cassidy Thornton

A/B — Hunter Berry

Lisa Rose

All A’s — Stratton Stafford, Cade Philpot

A/B — Sharlette Prier, Camo Norwood, Ashlynn McMillan, Charleigh Ferguson, Haley Appleton

Seventh Grade

William Centner

A/B — Vinny Messier, Colton Skeets

Sara Weigel  

All A’s — Johnnie Bree Curry, Griffin Jones  

A/B — Dani Jean Beck, W.T.Edde, Deserah Kenner, Dalton Malone, Hunter McMillan, Gage Moore, Landon Suddarth

Eighth Grade

Libby Rogers

All A’s — Mia Jo Harlow, Carter Hibdon, Delaney Pickett

A/B — Teshaun Gatling, Leah Poulin, Alijah Watkins, Adyson White

Channing Wynne

All A’s — Karmeja Turner

A/B — Kayleigh Crabb-Wiley, Nat Gann, Skylar McGill, Lindsey PeGan, Ally Workman

—MHS

