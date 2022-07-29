The students who have qualified to be named to Minor Hill School’s fourth nine-weeks honor roll of the 2021-22 academic year are:
Third Grade
Debbie Smith
All A’s — Trey Bassham, Sam Rogers, and Levi Suddarth.
A/B — Brik Blevins, Gage Boshers, and Korabelle Byrd.
Marsha McComiskey
All A’s — Aubrey Malone.
A/B — Ivy Bell, Everett Chapman, Beau Comer, Ka’myiah Frazier, Dean Garrett, Brison Stafford.
Fourth Grade
Melissa Gomillion
A/B — Henli Griffin, Allie Jones, and Carley Skeets.
Felecia Hargrove
A/B — Aubryn Calahan, Cally Emerson, Maddie King, Adyson Nave, Stella Tinnon.
Fifth Grade
Stephanie Miller
A/B — Charlie Bell and Brooklyn Tucker.
Calista Pope
All A’s — Betty Scott.
A/B — William Byrd, Riley Cook, Campbell Philpot, and Anela Reid.
Sixth Grade
Shannon Bass
All A’s — Rory Allen, Cru Curry, Owen Jarrell, and Bella Kimbrough.
A/B — Gracie Blakney, Alex Carter, Sara Ferguson, Bobbi Jo Harlow, Marlee Ingram, and Destiny Wiley.
Anamarie Biggs
All A’s — Peyton Hughes.
A/B — Noah Green, Aubrey Holbrook, Gus Hosay, Alex Johnson, Lainey Phillips, and Owen Suddarth.
Seventh Grade
William Centner
A/B — Kadence Britt, Dylan Dana, Charleigh Ferguson, Ashlynn McMillan, and Cade Philpot.
Interim Teacher
All A’s — Dalton Malone and Alaina Sawyer.
A/B — Blayze Alexander, Dani-Jean Beck, Alasia Bugg, James Holcombe, Gage Moore, Jada Passley, and Colton Skeets.
Eighth Grade
Libby Rogers
All A’s — Johnnie Bree Curry, Griffin Jones, Deseret Keener, Hunter McMillan, and Landon Suddarth.
A/B Honor Roll -Deanna Appleton, Zakkery Craig, WT Edde, John Robert Kimbrough, and Caitlin Wachob.
Emily Hewgley
All A’s — Hunter Berry.
A/B — Trayce Deitsch, Kent Ferguson, Katie McCloud, Victor Penton, and Cassidy Thornton.
—MHS
