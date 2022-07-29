honor roll
H100

The students who have qualified to be named to Minor Hill School’s fourth nine-weeks honor roll of the 2021-22 academic year are:

Third Grade

Debbie Smith

All A’s — Trey Bassham, Sam Rogers, and Levi Suddarth.

A/B — Brik Blevins, Gage Boshers, and Korabelle Byrd.

Marsha McComiskey

All A’s — Aubrey Malone.

A/B — Ivy Bell, Everett Chapman, Beau Comer, Ka’myiah Frazier, Dean Garrett, Brison Stafford.

Fourth Grade

Melissa Gomillion

A/B — Henli Griffin, Allie Jones, and Carley Skeets.

Felecia Hargrove

A/B — Aubryn Calahan, Cally Emerson, Maddie King, Adyson Nave, Stella Tinnon.

Fifth Grade

Stephanie Miller

A/B — Charlie Bell and Brooklyn Tucker.

Calista Pope

All A’s — Betty Scott.

A/B — William Byrd, Riley Cook, Campbell Philpot, and Anela Reid.

Sixth Grade

Shannon Bass

All A’s — Rory Allen, Cru Curry, Owen Jarrell, and Bella Kimbrough.

A/B —  Gracie Blakney, Alex Carter, Sara Ferguson, Bobbi Jo Harlow, Marlee Ingram, and Destiny Wiley.

Anamarie Biggs

All A’s — Peyton Hughes.

A/B —  Noah Green, Aubrey Holbrook, Gus Hosay, Alex Johnson, Lainey Phillips, and Owen Suddarth.

Seventh Grade

William Centner

A/B —  Kadence Britt, Dylan Dana, Charleigh Ferguson, Ashlynn McMillan, and Cade Philpot.

Interim Teacher  

All A’s — Dalton Malone and Alaina Sawyer.

A/B —  Blayze Alexander, Dani-Jean Beck, Alasia Bugg, James Holcombe, Gage Moore, Jada Passley, and Colton Skeets.

Eighth Grade

Libby Rogers

All A’s —  Johnnie Bree Curry, Griffin Jones, Deseret Keener, Hunter McMillan, and Landon Suddarth.

A/B Honor Roll -Deanna Appleton, Zakkery Craig, WT Edde, John Robert Kimbrough, and Caitlin Wachob.

Emily Hewgley

All A’s — Hunter Berry.

A/B — Trayce Deitsch, Kent Ferguson, Katie McCloud, Victor Penton, and Cassidy Thornton.

—MHS

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.