The students who have qualified to be named to Minor Hill School’s third nine-weeks honor roll of the 2021-22 academic year are:
Third Grade
Marsha McComiskey
All A’s — Everett Chapman, Ivy Bell, Aubrey Malone.
A/B — Ka’myiah Frazier, Beau Comer.
Debbie Smith
All A’s — Sam Rogers, Levi Suddarth.
A/B — Trey Bassham, Brik Blevins, Gage Boshers, Korabelle Byrd.
Fourth Grade
Melissa Gomillion
All A’s — Aaliyah Davison, Carley Skeets.
A/B — Henli Griffin, Raylon Harris, Presleigh Hood, Allie Jones, Lily Norwood.
Felecia Hargrove
All A’s — Cally
Emerson, Sophia Jarrell, Maddie King, Adyson
Nave.
A/B — Naomi Barrett, Ali Blair, Aubryn Calahan, Jacob Hampton, Stella Tinnon.
Fifth Grade
Stephanie Miller
A/B — Brooklyn Tucker.
Calista Pope
All A’s — Campbell Philpot, Betty Scott.
A/B — William Byrd.
Sixth Grade
Shannon Bass
All A’s — Cru Curry, Bella Kimbrough.
A/B — Rory Allen, Owen Jarrell.
Anamarie Biggs
All A’s — Gus Hosay, Peyton Hughes.
A/B — Lainey Phillips, Owen Suddarth.
Seventh Grade
William Centner
A/B — Haley Appleton, Kadence Britt, Charleigh Ferguson, Cade Philpot.
Interim Teacher
All A’s — Dalton Malone.
A/B — Gage Moore, Alaina Sawyer, Colton Skeets.
Eighth Grade
Emily Hewgley
All A’s — Hunter Berry, Cassidy Thornton.
A/B — Kent Ferguson.
Libby Rogers
All A’s — Johnnie Bree Curry, Griffin Jones.
A/B — WT Edde, Deserah Keener, Landon Suddarth.
—MHS
