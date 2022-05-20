honor roll
H100

The students who have qualified to be named to Minor Hill School’s third nine-weeks honor roll of the 2021-22 academic year are: 

Third Grade

Marsha McComiskey

All A’s — Everett Chapman, Ivy Bell, Aubrey Malone.

A/B — Ka’myiah Frazier, Beau Comer.

Debbie Smith

All A’s — Sam Rogers, Levi Suddarth.

A/B — Trey Bassham, Brik Blevins, Gage Boshers, Korabelle Byrd.

Fourth Grade

Melissa Gomillion

All A’s — Aaliyah Davison, Carley Skeets.

A/B — Henli Griffin, Raylon Harris, Presleigh Hood, Allie Jones, Lily Norwood.

Felecia Hargrove

All A’s — Cally

Emerson, Sophia Jarrell, Maddie King, Adyson

Nave.

A/B — Naomi Barrett, Ali Blair, Aubryn Calahan, Jacob Hampton, Stella Tinnon.

Fifth Grade

Stephanie Miller 

A/B — Brooklyn Tucker.

Calista Pope

All A’s — Campbell Philpot, Betty Scott.

A/B — William Byrd.

Sixth Grade

Shannon Bass

All A’s — Cru Curry, Bella Kimbrough.

A/B —  Rory Allen, Owen Jarrell.

Anamarie Biggs 

All A’s —  Gus Hosay, Peyton Hughes.

A/B —  Lainey Phillips, Owen Suddarth.

Seventh Grade

William Centner

A/B —  Haley Appleton, Kadence Britt, Charleigh Ferguson, Cade Philpot.

Interim Teacher

All A’s — Dalton Malone.

A/B —  Gage Moore, Alaina Sawyer, Colton Skeets.

Eighth Grade

Emily Hewgley

All A’s — Hunter Berry, Cassidy Thornton.

A/B —  Kent Ferguson.

Libby Rogers

All A’s — Johnnie Bree Curry, Griffin Jones.

A/B — WT Edde, Deserah Keener, Landon Suddarth.

—MHS

