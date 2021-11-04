honor roll
The students of Minor Hill School who have qualified to be named on the school’s first nine-week honor roll of the 2021-22 academic year are:

Third Grade

Marsha McComiskey

All A’s — Aubrey Malone.

A/B — Beau Comer, Everett Chapman, Bryson Melton, Ka’myiah Frazier, Ivy Bell.

Debbie Smith

All A’s — Gage Boshers, Sam Rogers, Levi Suddarth.

A/B —Trey Bassham, Brik Blevins.

Fourth Grade

Melissa Gomillion

All A’s — Henli Griffin, Allie Jones.

A/B — Carley Skeets, Presleigh Hood.

Felecia Hargrove

All A’s — Naromi Barrett, Cally Emerson, Adyson Nave.

A/B —Aubryn Callahan, Wyatt Carroll, Jacob Hampton, Sophia Jarrell.

Fifth Grade

Stephanie Miller

All A’s — Brooklyn Tucker.

A/B — Charles Bell, Shaileigh Brashears, Urijah Majors, Macy Thornton.

Calista Pope

All A’s —  Campbell Philpot, Betty Scott.

A/B — William Byrd, Riley Cook.

Sixth Grade

Shannon Bass

All A’s — Cru Curry, Bella Kimbrough.

A/B —Rory Allen, Alex Carter, Bobbi-Jo Harlow, Owen Jarrell.

Anamarie Biggs

A/B — Gus Hosay, Peyton Hughes, Rylan Jarrell, Lainey Phillips, Natalia Villalta.

Seventh Grade

William Centner

A/B — Kadence Britt, Dylan Dana, Charleigh Ferguson, Stratton Stafford.

Laura Phillips

A/B — Dani Jean Beck, James Holcombe, Dalton Malone, Gage Moore, Alaina Sawyer.

Eighth Grade

Emily Hewgley

A/B — Hunter Berry, Cassidy Thornton.

Libby Rogers

All A’s — Johnnie Bree Curry, Griffin Jones, Landon Suddarth.

A/B — WT Edde, James Jarrell, Deserah Keener, Hunter McMillan.

—MHS

