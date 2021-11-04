The students of Minor Hill School who have qualified to be named on the school’s first nine-week honor roll of the 2021-22 academic year are:
Third Grade
Marsha McComiskey
All A’s — Aubrey Malone.
A/B — Beau Comer, Everett Chapman, Bryson Melton, Ka’myiah Frazier, Ivy Bell.
Debbie Smith
All A’s — Gage Boshers, Sam Rogers, Levi Suddarth.
A/B —Trey Bassham, Brik Blevins.
Fourth Grade
Melissa Gomillion
All A’s — Henli Griffin, Allie Jones.
A/B — Carley Skeets, Presleigh Hood.
Felecia Hargrove
All A’s — Naromi Barrett, Cally Emerson, Adyson Nave.
A/B —Aubryn Callahan, Wyatt Carroll, Jacob Hampton, Sophia Jarrell.
Fifth Grade
Stephanie Miller
All A’s — Brooklyn Tucker.
A/B — Charles Bell, Shaileigh Brashears, Urijah Majors, Macy Thornton.
Calista Pope
All A’s — Campbell Philpot, Betty Scott.
A/B — William Byrd, Riley Cook.
Sixth Grade
Shannon Bass
All A’s — Cru Curry, Bella Kimbrough.
A/B —Rory Allen, Alex Carter, Bobbi-Jo Harlow, Owen Jarrell.
Anamarie Biggs
A/B — Gus Hosay, Peyton Hughes, Rylan Jarrell, Lainey Phillips, Natalia Villalta.
Seventh Grade
William Centner
A/B — Kadence Britt, Dylan Dana, Charleigh Ferguson, Stratton Stafford.
Laura Phillips
A/B — Dani Jean Beck, James Holcombe, Dalton Malone, Gage Moore, Alaina Sawyer.
Eighth Grade
Emily Hewgley
A/B — Hunter Berry, Cassidy Thornton.
Libby Rogers
All A’s — Johnnie Bree Curry, Griffin Jones, Landon Suddarth.
A/B — WT Edde, James Jarrell, Deserah Keener, Hunter McMillan.
—MHS
