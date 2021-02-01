The students of Minor Hill School who have qualified to be named on the school’s first nine-week honor roll of the 2020-21 academic year are:
Third Grade
Debbie Smith
All A’s — Jalen Gardner.
A/B — Aubryn Calahan, Tinsley Darnell, Henli Griffin, Raylon Harris, Alyssa Moore, Adyson Nave, Lily Norwood.
Marsha McComiskey
A/B — Naomi Barrett, Odis Chatman, Cally Emerson, Kylee Owens, Carley Skeets.
Fourth Grade
Felecia Hargrove
A/B — Reese Butler, Riley Cook, Campbell Philpot, Trynn Reynolds.
Fifth Grade
Stephanie Miller
All A’s — Cru Curry.
A/B — Bobbi Jo Harlow, Owen Jarrell, Myla Pickett, Shaylee Shelton, Kerrigan Watrous.
Calista Pope
A/B — Peyton Hughes, Lainey Phillips, Owen Suddarth, Natalia Villalta.
Sixth Grade
Lisa Rose
All A’s — Charleigh Ferguson.
A/B — Dylan Dana, Noah Frost, Camo Norwood, Cade Philpot, Sharlotte Prier, Stratton Stafford.
Anamarie Lindsey
A/B — Hunter Berry, Kadence Britt, Aniston Chatman, Trayce Deitsch, Kent Ferguson, Bailey Gibbons, Victor Penton, Cassidy Thornton, Hayden Sliwinski.
Seventh Grade
Sara Weigel
All A’s — Johnnie Bree Curry, Landon Suddarth.
A/B — WT Edde, Griffin Jones, Dalton Malone, Hunter McMillan.
William Centner
A/B — Vincenzo Messier, Colton Skeets, James Holcombe.
Eighth Grade
Libby Rogers
All A’s — Carter Hibdon.
A/B — Mia-Jo Harlow, Delaney Pickett, Leah Poulin, Sami Wade, Kat Wilburn.
Channing Wynne
All A’s — Ellie Boshers, Gannon Britt, Kayleigh Crabb-Wiley, Lilly Phillips, Karmeja Turner.
—MHS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.